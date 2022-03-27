Theatre curtains open month end

Theatre curtains open month endSunday, March 27, 2022
|
BY RICHARD JOHNSON
|
After an extended lockdown for the past two years, local theatre audience can prepare to head out at the end of this month for the opening of Basil Dawkins' comedy Hide Your Husband at the Little Little Theatre in St Andrew.
The renowned playwright and theatre producer has been readying himself for a number of months in preparation for the eventual lifting of the restrictions imposed under the Disaster Risk Management Act associated with the current pandemic.
“We are currently in rehearsals and will open on the weekend at the end of April and first of May. The cast is Maylynne Lowe, Donald Anderson, and Michael Forrest and is being directed by TK Dawkins. Things are going very well so far and we look forward to entertaining audiences,” Dawkins told the Jamaica Observer.
When Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the easing of restrictions just over a week ago, one of the stipulations was that indoor events operate at 70 per cent of their capacity. For Dawkins, this will cut it close, but he has told his clients who buy out houses for benefit performances.
“I heavily depend on benefit performances. So I am telling my clients that we have a limited number of seats available and we will see where that takes us until things go back to where they were,” he noted.
Dawkins' productions include What The Hell is Happening to us Dear, Feminine Justice, Toy Boy, Maas Mat Comes to Town, and Hot Spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy