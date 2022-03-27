Theatre curtains open month end

After an extended lockdown for the past two years, local theatre audience can prepare to head out at the end of this month for the opening of Basil Dawkins' comedy Hide Your Husband at the Little Little Theatre in St Andrew.

The renowned playwright and theatre producer has been readying himself for a number of months in preparation for the eventual lifting of the restrictions imposed under the Disaster Risk Management Act associated with the current pandemic.

“We are currently in rehearsals and will open on the weekend at the end of April and first of May. The cast is Maylynne Lowe, Donald Anderson, and Michael Forrest and is being directed by TK Dawkins. Things are going very well so far and we look forward to entertaining audiences,” Dawkins told the Jamaica Observer.

When Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the easing of restrictions just over a week ago, one of the stipulations was that indoor events operate at 70 per cent of their capacity. For Dawkins, this will cut it close, but he has told his clients who buy out houses for benefit performances.

“I heavily depend on benefit performances. So I am telling my clients that we have a limited number of seats available and we will see where that takes us until things go back to where they were,” he noted.

Dawkins' productions include What The Hell is Happening to us Dear, Feminine Justice, Toy Boy, Maas Mat Comes to Town, and Hot Spot.