Theatre raring to go

PLAYWRIGHT and theatre producer Basil Dawkins is maintaining a positive outlook that the current shutdown of the entertainment sector, which has been ongoing for the past two years, will soon come to an end.

Dawkins has been readying himself and his team for the reopening of entertainment in general and theatre, in particular, which he desperately hopes is in short order given the signs on the international scene where theatres in the major markets in North America and Europe are up and running.

“We keep hearing it is coming and the truth is we can't wait. So we have to keep hope alive and will continue to mark time until the announcement is made,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The Jamaican entertainment sector is getting ready for post-COVID reopening while it awaits instructions from the Government — which from all the uttering, seem imminent. We, at Basil Dawkins Plays, are no exception; we are getting ready for reopening to the extent that we can, without knowing the guidelines that will govern the return to normal,” he said.

Dawkins has taken the bold step of having a production at hand, done the casting, had the initial readings, designed the sets, and is just waiting on the green light.

“We have listened to our patrons and benefit partners to kick off with a rip-roaring comedy guaranteed for laughter titled Hide Your Husband, written and is to be directed by TK Dawkins. While we do not yet know opening dates nor attendant costs for benefit performances, we are encouraging you all to get yourself and your organisations for which you use the play to raise funds to be on the ready to be fast out of the blocks,” said Dawkins.

He noted that once the authorities announce the lifting of the ban on mass gatherings and there is no earlier curfew hours, he will require about 23 days of rehearsals and preparation to get the production on stage.

“The truth is I can't have the cast rehearsing indefinitely so a date is critical. Dates are also critical in order to put the marketing plan together. I heavily depend on these benefit performances so I need a date to tell my patrons so they can go and make their plans. So many of these charities are suffering as they are unable to raise funds from performances. The need for a return to the theatre is great at so many different levels,” said Dawkins.

Dawkins's productions include What The Hell is Happening to us Dear, Feminine Justice, Toy Boy, Maas Mat Comes to Town, and Hot Spot.