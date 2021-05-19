Three the hard way

THREE of Jamaica's top popular music acts — Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul — have been announced on the roster of performers for the summer concert series organised by United States television network ABC .

The performance by the three Jamaicans will be aired during the stations morning magazine programme Good Morning America.

ABC noted that the concert series kicks off with virtual performances next Friday, May 28.

The trio are relishing the popularity of their single Go Down Deh, which they will undoubtedly perform as part of their promotion during the telecast.

Sean Paul told the Jamaica Observer that the Good Morning America numbers are strong and it feels good to wake up the country with hot music.

“This performance is going to contribute towards the success of the single because now people all over America can dance, sing along and receive the good dancehall vibration we will bring,” he said.

For the eighth time in the past nine years, ABC's Good Morning America has garnered the largest total audience in the US. In February 2021 its viewership stood at 3.531 million, based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research.

Among the artistes scheduled to perform during the summer concert series are Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha, Chloe Bailey, DJ D-Nice & Ne-Yo, Maluma, and Pitbull.

Co-anchors of Good Morning America include Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos. They report the morning's top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination of breaking news, interviews, in-depth reporting, and weather. The programme covers important issues with key figures from around the world and a wide spectrum of topics, including medicine, finance, entertainment, consumer issues, computer technology, education, and gardening.