Thunder rolls with PM on food security

Rastafari singjay Jah Thunder is supporting Prime Minister Andrew Holness's call to make agriculture and food production a priority.

“As a Rastafarian who feels the land is our greatest resource, it was refreshing to hear the PM stressing the need to grow more food, especially in this trying COVID pandemic. This is really the secret of survival because all of us need food to survive. The land never stop working for us, even when our health fails. And, whenever we talk about land, we have it in Jamaica. Outside of Kingston there are thousands of idle lands which can be put to use,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Our youths are strong, so in every parish, identify suitable lands which can grow short-term and long-term crops. Educate the youths on the technical and business aspect of farming, in addition to how they can grow and expand. Give them the seeds, fertilisers, and most importantly, the markets, both local and foreign. Finally, provide a canning to deal with a glut where supply outgrows demand and put to use, such as peppers and tomatoes, which can be sold as pickled pepper or tomato sauce,” he continued.

Prime Minister Holness, speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of his new Cabinet Tuesday, highlighted the need for Jamaica to produce more food.

According to Holness, the country needs to have the local capacity to supply its people and this can be accomplished through agriculture.

Jah Thunder is promoting his upcoming project titled Secret To Survive. It is expected to be released on the Sponge Music Production label in February.

“The inspiration to write the song comes with the thought that there is a way for everyone of us to survive, and this is through the land,” he said.

Jah Thunder, born Omar Bolt, is from Kingston.

He lists Capleton, Bob Marley, and Peter Tosh as inspirations.

His first song, Badda Badda, appeared on the African Star label in 1997.

Jah Thunder's other songs include Fire Whoa, a collab with Capleton and The Fire Choir and Whole a Vibes, a medley with Munga Honourable, Little Capes, and Major Christie.