Tiger's benefit went well

Reggae singer Anthony Malvo is reporting that the benefit concert held last Sunday to offset the medical bills of ailing deejay Tiger was fairly successful.

“The concert went well. A lot of people turned up. It was a free event, but people donated on spot. The artistes turned out and people had a good time. The whole thing [about] helping Tiger was the highlight for me. It was a nice Sunday vibe. A lot of people called me and said they like what they're seeing,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Malvo was however tight-lipped about the amount raised. He is nevertheless still encouraging fans and other well-wishers to donate.

“We're still trying to get people to donate. Still donate to Tiger to help them out as much as possible,” he said.

The event was held at Premier Restaurant & Lounge, Lithonia, Atlanta, Georgia. It featured Delly Ranx, Pressure Busspipe, Rasfrazier, Little Pinchers, and Dajah.

Tiger, given name Norman Jackson, recently suffered a minor stroke. He has been battling a number of health complications since being involved in a near-fatal car accident in 1993. The family is seeking to raise US$8,000.

According to his daughter Rhia Jackson, who is also a dancehall artiste, the stroke which is his second in recent years, has affected the left side of the deejay's body and seriously affects his mobility.

Malvo was featured on Tiger's 1987 hit Come Back To Me. Tiger had several chart-toppers including Wanga Gut. In January 1993 he was struck from his motorcycle in St Andrew. The accident resulted in him suffering extensive head injuries and he has been in and out of hospital since.