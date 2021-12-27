Tilibop calls for equity

Tilibop is concerned about the lack of Jamaican content on local airwaves, which has created a situation where the bulk of royalties generated is remitted to overseas-based acts.

“This is a big concern for me because the money is not being reinvested in the local economy. I have been doing the songs and is like dem a try hide mi on the radio, ah pure foreign music dem a play on the radio,” said Tilibop.

“We need more authentic reggae and dancehall music on our airwaves. As a people we need to take control of what we ah deal with in terms of music, we can't wait for the Government to set quotas” he continued.

Foreign acts have been collecting the bulk of royalties paid over by local radio stations for playing music, according to Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers Limited (JACAP).

The entity's General Manager Lydia Rose said JACAP collected $94.6 million in royalties in 2015. She said that after deducting $32 million for administrative and other costs, a total of $39 million remained for distribution among rights holders.

Of that sum, a mere $7 million was paid to JACAP members, while $32 million was paid to overseas societies.

Tilibop is currently promoting Promise Myself from his I Am Reggae album.

“The single is an inspirational ode to anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them, and whoever overcame great odds. This song is also a reminder. I made a promise to myself to make it in life, no matter what the challenges are, I will overcome all obstacles,” he said, adding that the video was released on December 17.

Hailing from humble beginnings, Tilibop grew up in August Town and later attended Mona High School.

His other songs include Pirate, Psalms, and All That.