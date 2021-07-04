Time to upgrade reggae's business model

For decades, the global music industry has generally been perceived as one of the more lucrative areas of business consistently generating revenues in the billions of US dollars. Over the years, the business model on which the industry is structured has changed a few times, perhaps no more so than with its shift towards a digital future.

If we were to identify a moment in time that signalled this change was coming, we would point to the advent of Napster in 1999.

Reggae music is a Jamaican national treasure with strong international impact and contributes in a large way to our national identity.

To illustrate reggae's present global commercial standing, I use data from the USA's music industry which is number one for recorded music in the world, the biggest commercial market for contemporary Jamaican music, and has the most readily available industry data. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), paid streaming music services and ad-supported streaming services combined contributed up to 83 per cent of all the income generated from recorded music in the USA in 2020. The overall value of the industry was reported as US$12.2 billion. Of this total, 'digital' income accounted for approximately US$10.1 billion. This trend is being mirrored in most major markets across the globe. Figures quoted exclude earnings from live music concerts and events.

The Media Rating Council and Billboard reported at end of 2020 that R&B and hip hop accounted for approximately one-third of the consumption of recorded music in the United States. Reggae as a singular category was not mentioned.

We may infer that it was either grouped within the wider category of world music, which accounted for 1.8 per cent, or did not generate enough revenue to be considered among the top genres in the industry. Using the USA as a sample market, it is safe to conclude that although accepted and played almost everywhere on earth, reggae is far behind other world-leading genres as it relates to income generation.

Over the last two decades, the music industry's business model has experienced a major paradigm shift. The proliferation of digital streaming platforms (DSPs) such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora compared to the drastic decline in physical music sales bear witness to this. DSPs now rival major record labels for their ability to influence the trajectory of any artiste's career.

The rapid digitisation of the music business cemented by the 2020 onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic has served to widen the gap between Jamaica and its global music business counterparts representing other popular music genres. Major modernisation of mainstream music business technology and practices over the last two decades has highlighted significant resource gaps in the reggae industry when compared to the more commercially successful genres. Whereas before we in the business understood that we were perhaps behind the 'competition' in raw investment dollars, access to major markets and influence on their 'gatekeepers', now we have fallen further behind in even more categories and arguably only benefiting from an increase in access to international markets due in large part to the Internet and social media. This increased access, however, is not unique to reggae as all genres are benefiting. In fact, one could argue it might now be harder for reggae to be distinguished in the crowd.

In many ways progress for the reggae music industry can be viewed as any sustained collective action from the active participants in the industry or the genre that can help to increase the market share of reggae music. This includes actions from Jamaicans as well as foreigners participating in the business of reggae.

In making a plan for the progress of our music industry, it is vital that we also learn from genres currently seeing success like hip hop out of the USA and K-pop out of South Korea. We stand to learn from their advances as well as their mistakes while adding our unique Jamaican flavour. The record industry and its related genres in the United States have had a longer time to develop and mature into what we see today. Genres birthed in the USA have benefited tremendously from this accumulated business acumen.

The importance of public and private sector partnership to the commercial success of reggae as a genre becomes more apparent after an analysis of the progress of other musical genres and their respective segments of the wider music industry. In recent times, the rise and massive growth in the revenue generated by K-pop out of South Korea provides one of the most potent examples. In the early 1990s K-pop was not widely popular, even within South Korea. Now, it is a multi-billion US-dollar industry and according to the 'Global Music Industry Report 2019' by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), K-pop ranked number six as a worldwide music market. For the year 2020, the K-pop band BTS was named the top-selling act in the world as measured by the IFPI, beating out Drake and Arianna Grande.

One of the main factors behind the genre's phenomenal growth was the South Korean Government's decision to quickly throw their full support behind it when it began to gain popularity. In practical terms this meant the commitment of millions of dollars in investment as well as the creation of a specific department in their culture ministry, which was solely devoted to the advancement of the genre. The American non-profit media organisation NPR has likened South Korea's approach to that of the US Government's treatment of their finance and automobile industries. They had the vision to: Invest in state-of-the-art concert venues; refine technology related to delivering music to the consumer; and regulate the industry to protect the interests of its participants. Investment and partnership with private sector have gone further to now include several K-pop academies and agencies all equipped to train and develop new and fresh talent.

South Korea has found a formula for success that works very well for K-pop. At its outset the genre shared several of the same disadvantages that plague reggae; access to major markets and major investment in the genre. Additionally, they lacked reggae's rich musical history. The support of a visionary government and business players who could speak from a unified space in order to create the environment for effective and sustainable public and private sector partnership proved to be a vital ingredient.

In this new data-driven digital paradigm where content is king, new roles and functions required to mount a successful music venture have arisen and some that may have been deemed as secondary in times gone by have gained significance. As the music business evolves, so have the skill sets needed for any artiste, producer or record label to succeed.

More than ever, music releases need an impactful promotional plan that is executed by a team that understands the new marketplace and shifting business models.

Digital marketers, data analysts, social media managers, graphic artists and videographers, for example, are now just as important to the marketing of music and an artiste, as the artiste's publicist or booking agent.

Jamaica has to ensure that as a genre reggae is keeping the pace — looking always to add to our rich musical history while ensuring we are able to benefit in a real way from its commercial successes. The foundation is certainly in place, let us challenge ourselves to find our formula for success to build on it.

Abishai Hoilett calls himself a man of many talents, best known for his multiple roles in Jamaica's entertainment industry — entertainment and talent manager, record label executive and promoter. Holiett also holds a degree from University West Indies (Mona) in Economics. Currently sits on the board of Kingston Creative and former director of the Reggae Month committee of the Jamaica Reggae industry Association (JaRIA).