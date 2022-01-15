Timeless Vibes from German

PRODUCER Emanuel “German” Schirmer is excited about his foray into reggae music with the release of the Timeless Vibes rhythm.

The project, which will be distributed by VPAL, will be released on January 14 via all digital online distribution outlets. The artistes on the project include Freddie McGregor, Christopher Martin, Busy Signal, Chin McGregor, Anthony B, Bugle, Bramma, Singing Sweet, Kenny Smyth, Fyah George and Ashari.

“We're also doing a music video for Chris Martin's song tomorrow, which will be released next week,” said German,

Schirmer is best known for the Genna Bounce rhythm — arguably his most successful dancehall juggling project so far — and working with a number of dancehall artistes. He relished the experience and challenge of doing a one-drop project.

“The experience was different from doing a dancehall rhythm because I worked with live musicians Dalton Browne and Robbie Lynn, and Freddie McGregor also had an input in terms of the arrangement of the rhythm. I definitely enjoyed working with those legendary musicians,” he said.

“We did the live overdubs after I came up with the initial version of the rhythm, but it ended up sounding very different after the musicians added their parts,” he continued.

His favourite producers are a virtual who's who in the world of reggae music. His favourite reggae producers are Sly & Robbie, Steely & Clevie, Bobby Digital, Don Corleon, he said.

German has built up an impressive CV with Emudio Records in only a few years. He has worked with a number of dancehall acts including Aidonia, Mavado, Jahmiel, Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Alkaline, Dexta Daps and Busy Signal.

He teamed up with Govana for a slew of hits such as as Gyal Clown, Convo, Better Than That featuring Jada Kingdom, Gyal Thief and Shrimp Patty. Other noteworthy dancehall singles are Jada Kingdom's Budum, Jahmiel's I Need You and Govana's Still.

His last dancehall juggling project was the Signature rhythm, released in August last year.