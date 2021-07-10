Tishana shows cultural side

Tishana shows cultural sideSaturday, July 10, 2021
|
ON-THE-RISE reggae singer Tishana shows off her cultural side on Jah Jah Warrior .
Scheduled to be released today, the song is co-produced by Reggae Yard Vibes and Paypaz Chasaz Muzic.
“ Jah Jah Warrior is about the struggles I have faced in the music biz. I've been through a lot; the business is very rough. Sometimes people give you a fight for no reason; some people are just hateful and bad mind. One day I got a new rhythm from one of my producers and while I was vibing it, the lyrics just started to flow. Although this song came out of my personal experiences, it's a song of empowerment for everyone who's going through trying times,” said Tishana.
The singer says she's ready to claim her place in the spotlight.
“I've been working on my craft since I was a child, and I've paid my dues. It's my time to shine now. I have the talent and the image to go all the way to the top, so that's what I'm aiming for — nothing less,” she declared.
Tishana is also promoting her debut EP titled Tishana aka Pinky Famous on the Music Basket label. It was co-produced by the singer and her father, Oneil “Famous” Darby.
“The EP is out now; it has seven solid songs on it. It's available on all digital platforms. I want all my fans to go online and support it.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy