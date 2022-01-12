To Sidney, with Love

Jamaican actress, film-maker and photographer Esther Anderson is paying tribute to Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier, who died in Los Angeles, California, last Thursday.

Anderson played Poitier's love interest Catherine in the 1973 American romantic drama A Warm December.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Anderson wrote “THE END OF AN ERA. A GIANT leaves the Earth. May his Devine Spirit walk with all the greats like himself.

“Farewell my brethren, fellow Actor Director Producer. Thank you for allowing me the privilege to light up the screen for the fans in A WARM DECEMBER. You rise in Power and always will live in my heart. Condolences to Lady Poitier and the family,” the post read.

In a subsequent post on Monday, Anderson wrote, “So Sweet so gentle. dear Sidney. you will always be with us. Thank you for Your great body of work your immense contribution to the Arts and Culture of not only entertaining fans but helping to educate the public against the ignorance of Racism when in fact we are all ONE RACE. THE HUMAN RACE. Bless your Christ-like heart and take your rest. Oh, and Thank you for a WARM DECEMBER.”

Poitier, who also directed A Warm December, played the role of Dr Matt Younger. The film was shot on location at Pinewood Studios in Heath, England. Anderson's performance as an African princess won her an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress in 1973.

Poitier, who died at age 94, is the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar award. He is best known for his roles in A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, and Lillies of the Field (he won the Oscar for this role).

The legendary actor was also a recipient of two Golden Globe awards, a Grammy Award for Best Spoke Word Album (The Measure of a Man in 2001), and a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Anderson, who is 76 years old, helped to develop Island Records from the early 1960s, selling records with Chris Blackwell from a Mini Cooper. She also took iconic photographs of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer, among several others.

She resides between London and Paris.