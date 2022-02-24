Tommy back in prison

TOMMY Lee Sparta is back at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston after being discharged from the Kingston Public Hospital on Tuesday, according to his attorney-at-law Donahue Martin.

The dancehall deejay had been admitted to the medical facility on Monday, after being involved in an alleged brawl with warders at the facility, where he's currently serving a three-year sentence for an illegal firearm.

“He did not undergo any surgical procedure. I see some stuff on Instagram about him allegedly doing surgery. I don't know anything about that,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday.

The attorney said he is awaiting the outcome of Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) probe to decide on how to move forward on his client's behalf.

Meanwhile, Zavia Mayne, minister of state in the Ministry of National Security, said the officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC) involved in Monday's incident are still conducting normal duties.

“Based on preliminary reports, Mr Russell became aggressive and, in keeping with their training, the officers were reasonably forced to restrain Mr Russell. Based on the preliminary report, this is the subject of an investigation, but we have a report. Based on the report that we have received, we were not of the view that the circumstances of the incident necessitated the removal of the officers from their duties,” he told journalists at the Lecture Theatre, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), in Kingston, on Wednesday.

Mayne was at the signing of the memorandum of understanding among the Department of Correctional Services, advocacy group Stand Up for Jamaica, and the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean for the new cohort of scholarships for incarcerated persons.

According to a release from the Department of Correctional Services on Monday, a dispute ensued between the embattled entertainer and a correctional officer after he failed to follow instructions to return to his cell.

“Reports received from the acting superintendent on duty are that the inmate refused to re-enter his cell following the distribution of breakfast. Upon repeat of the command, the inmate hurled his breakfast at the staff officer in retaliation,” the statement read in part.

“He was subdued by the officer and both parties received injuries. The inmate was taken to the medical orderly on the compound of the institution for examination and was later transferred to a public hospital for further treatment,” the statement continued.

In March 2021, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

He will, however, serve three years as the sentences are to run concurrently.

According to the police report, on December 14, 2020 the entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

A former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta got his break in 2012. He is known for songs including Spartan Soldier, Power Struggle, Some Bwoy, and Rich Badness.