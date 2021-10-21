Tommy Lee in Transition

Seven months after been sentenced to three years in prison on gun and ammunition charges, entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta is preparing to drop his debut album.

A statement from the deejay's camp noted that the album titled Transition is set to hit the streets on November 5.

According to his handlers, the double album will showcase two sides of the controversial artiste.

“His usual depictions of a more carefree, party-filled lifestyle, which he has accrued a massive fan base, are all tied together thematically on Side B of Transition. Side A favours a more gritty, raw depiction of a society that is seemingly falling apart at the seams,” the statement read.

Transition is being released by Boss Lady Muzik Inc and will feature the works of several producers, including Anju Blaxx, Dre Swade, Damage Musiq, Deshane Imar Anderson, Silver Birds Records, Cyzmik Music, Kashino, and BL The Hook Slayer.

The album will have 26 tracks and is set to feature collaborations from a number of artistes such as Skillibeng, Chronic Law, Laden, Stylo G, and Honey Millan.

Producer Dior Kicks of BL The Hook Slayer did not hold back his thoughts on Tommy Lee and this project.

“Tommy Lee Sparta is the best dancehall artiste in the world right now, in my humble opinion. The one thing I respect the most about Tommy is that he speaks from his heart on his records. He is unwavering, unafraid, and will never back down from the truth in his lyrical approach. His honesty and vulnerability are what sets Tommy apart from any other artiste. I strongly feel that this is what translates with people all over the world, who have been in similar situations but are afraid to say what is on their minds,” he noted.

The entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested on December 14, 2020 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's specialised operations team. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

The artiste's team shared that Tommy Lee Sparta sees this as a watershed moment for himself and his art.

“Tommy Lee Sparta hopes to transition into a different space in his current life, with more of a focus on his core brand and the more positive things he's known for,” the statement further read.