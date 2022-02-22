Tommy Lee on the mend

UP to press time on Monday, incarcerated dancehall deejay Tommy Lee Sparta was still receiving medical treatment at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) for injuries received during an altercation with a correctional officer at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility.

According to an official release from the Department of Correctional Services, the dispute ensued after the deejay failed to follow instructions to return to his cell.

“Reports received from the acting superintendent on duty are that the inmate refused to re-enter his cell following the distribution of breakfast. Upon repeat of the command, the inmate hurled his breakfast at the staff officer in retaliation,” the statement read in part.

“He was subdued by the officer and both parties received injuries. The inmate was taken to the medical orderly on the compound of the institution for examination and later transferred to a public hospital for further treatment,” it said in addition.

The statement indicated that an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee Sparta's attorney, Donahue Martin, said he was not permitted to see his client on Monday afternoon.

“When I checked he was undergoing treatment. I have not been able to see him yet, so I can't speak on it, regrettably,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Martin added that his client was transported to the KPH; however, he was unsure whether he he had been transported from that facility.

In March 2021, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court division of the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

He will, however, serve three years as the sentences are to run concurrently.

According to the police report, on December 14 2020, the entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

Tommy Lee Sparta is no stranger to brushes with the law, and has had several throughout his career.

He has been a person of interest in several shootings in Kingston and Montego Bay, St James. He was, however, cleared.

In 2015 the Montego Bay police prevented him from performing on Reggae Sumfest for “fear of patrons' safety”.

A former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta got his break in 2012 and is known for songs, including Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, Psycho, and Rich Badness.