Tommy Lee transitions to the charts

Tommy Lee Sparta's Transition , a two-disc set comprising 26 tracks and several high-profile collaborations, has entered the US Current Reggae Albums chart at number 10.

Released November 5 via Boss Lady Muzik Inc, the set moved 35 copies in pure album sales, according to MRC Data. It has songs with Stylo G, Skirdle Sparta, Jahvillani, Chronic Law, Laden, Honey Milan, ACEMARK, and Skillibeng.

This is the seventh body of work from Tommy Lee Sparta. In 2012, he released Grim Reaper, a collaborative effort with producer Anju Blaxx, and Psycho EP. The following year, the Uncle Demon album and Sparta Boss were released. Reincarnation was issued in 2019 while New Creator dropped in 2018.

Tommy Lee Sparta, given name Leroy Russell, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Brand New Eyes, an 11-track set by The Green, debuts at the number one spot with first week sales of 620 copies. The set released by Easy Star Records/Ineffable Records features collaborations with J Boog, Gyptian, Keznamdi, and Alborosie.

Walshy Fire's Riddimentary Selection slips to two with an additional 331 copies, while Lee 'Scratch' Perry's Guide to the Universe by New Age Doom and Lee ''Scratch'' Perry enters at three with 188 copies.

The Capitol Session 73 by Bob Marley and the Wailers dips to four, SOJA's Beauty in the Silence backtracks to five, while King of New York, a four-song EP by Jamaican-born, New York-based deejay Don Scrue debuts at six with 47 copies.

King of New York was released November 5 via Studio 91 Records. It is Don Scrue's third EP.

Rising to seven is The Return of Pachyman by Pachyman, while Fire Over Babylon: Dread Peace and Conscious Sounds at Studio One re-enters at eight.

Sublime's Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor Inna L.B.C. dips to nine.

On the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 97 weeks at number one with Legend.

Shaggy re-enters familiar territory at two with Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, while UB40's Greatest Hits is back on the chart at three.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection inches up to four, World on Fire by Stick Figure rebounds to five, and Rebelution's Live at Red Rocks re-enters at six.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure holds steady at seven, while Sean Paul's Dutty Rock re-enters at eight.

Brand New Eyes by The Green debuts at nine. This is the Hawaiian group's fifth top-10 album on the reggae table. Its self-titled set hit number nine in 2010, while its other three efforts each went to number one.

Matisyahu's Light dips from nine to 10.

On the Billboard charts, Gyalis by Capella Grey loses steam on several charts. On the Hot 100, Gyalis falls from 46 to 58, while on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs it crashes from 10 to 26. On the Hot R&B Songs, it dips four to 18.

Gyalis has better fortunes on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, charging from four to two, while on Rhythmic Airplay it moves eight to seven. On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Gyalis stays put at four.

Producer Tarik “Rvssian” Johnston continues to impact the charts with Nostalgico featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown. On Billboard Global 200, the song slips from 81 to 88, while on Global 200 Excluding US chart, it backtracks from 55 to 58.

On the Latin Airplay, Nostalgico rises from 17 to 14, while staying firm at four on Latin Pop Airplay. On the Latin Rhythm Airplay, Nostalgico steps from nine to six, and on Latin Songs, its moves up two spots from 18 to 16.