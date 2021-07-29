Tony Matterhorn awaits FLA ruling

SELECTOR Tony Matterhorn is awaiting the findings of a probe by the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) to know if his Glock 9mm handgun will be returned to him anytime soon.

The popular selector had his firearm seized by the oversight body earlier this week after launching an expletive-laced tirade against entertainer Bounty Killer on social media. Both Matterhorn and Bounty Killer have been embroiled in a public spat for several years.

Oshin Levy, the FLA's corporate communications officer, confirmed that the firearm regulatory body was investigating the selector.

“As an entity we are watching and sending a message to licensed firearm holders, encouraging persons to be responsible, not only in terms of keeping and care, but to be careful how you express yourself in the public space, as it may have implications. We are monitoring social media and considering all reports,” said Levy.

She said after the investigation a decision will be made on whether the FLA will return the weapon.

“Once we receive a report, we will most likely check into the matter and ensure it is not something that is taken further. Once an investigation is done, and is complete, there will be a further decision based on what we unearthed, and the outcome will be related to Mr Taylor,” she said.

Tony Matterhorn's given name is Dufton Taylor.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced with Tony Matterhorn blasting Bounty Killer.

“Dem a talk bout say, who: 'You diss the general!' Tell the bl@@dcl$%th General say ah one general round a dis bl@@dcl$%th. Bounty Killer ah badman fi me?” said Matterhorn, before brandishing what appeared to be a Glock 9mm.

“You and you friend dem caan do mi nothin'...Jus' know mi always have my gun, so anywhere unu want the shoot-out, oonu jus' tell me,” he said.

In addition to being a selector, Tony Matterhorn is known for the hit song Dutty Wine.

Established in 2005, the FLA regulates the legal and lawful use of private firearms in Jamaica, in keeping with safe use and handling standards worldwide.

In 2019, 51 persons had their firearms licences revoked in Jamaica.

Matterhorn is not the first selector to have got in hot water for videos posted on social media.

In 2010 United States authorities cancelled the visa of Jamaican music selector Ricky Trooper (real name Garfield Augustus McKoy) after he bashed former Prime Minister Bruce Golding and other entertainment industry figures while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

“Put it pon YouTube,” Ricky Trooper told the interviewer at the time.

US Government officials did not take his actions lightly.

“We are convinced that he had a real gun,” a US Government official told the Jamaica Observer after the incident.

“We looked at the gun from all angles, using the latest technology. We stopped the frame, examined it closely, removed sections of his body, like the hand, enlarged the picture and it was real — no fake at all.

Trooper maintained his innocence and said it was a misunderstanding, claiming he had a lighter that was shaped like a gun.