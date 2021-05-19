Top 10 Moods of I-Octane

Top 10 Moods of I-OctaneWednesday, May 19, 2021
Moods , the multi-track set by I-Octane, debuts at number two on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart.
Released May 7 by Conquer The Globe Productions, the album has 22 songs including Top Boy, Push On, Sabotage, No Luck, and Step Away.
This is the fourth Top 10 entry for I-Octane. His previous efforts are 2012's Crying to The Nation and 2014's My Journey peaked at numbers six and eight, respectively. His 2018's Love And Life went as high as number three.
The US Current Reggae Albums Chart contains top-selling titles in the United States based on sales data from MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Soundcan). The charts are only available via subscription.
This week's chart-topper is the Studio One compilation, Rocksteady Got Soul: Soul Jazz Records Presents, which sold an additional 111 copies to bring its two-week tally to 519.
Fire And Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure drops from number one to three, while Afrikan Blood, another various artistes collection, bolts from number 27 to four.
Coastin' Dub by Iration is new at number five. The seven-song set was released May 7 by Three Prong Records Inc.
At number six, slipping one place, is the Grammy-nominated Higher Place by Skip Marley. Look For The Good by Jason Mraz backtracks from four to seven.
Coastin' by Iration holds firm at number eight. Songs of Freedom: The Island Years from Bob Marley, dips from six to nine and Black in Ark Dub by Black Ark Players, shoots from 34 to 10.
Moving to the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers are number one spot for a 71st week with the multi-platinum selling Legend.
Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is number two. Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is three while Stick Figure has numbers four and five with Set in Stone and World on Fire, respectively.
Greatest Hits by UB40 is number six, Count on Me and Courage to Grow by Rebelution are seven and eight, while Higher Place by Skip Marley and Time Bomb by Iration are nine and 10.
On regional charts, Ova Come by Gisto featuring Capleton is number one on the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae Chart.
God is Love by Beres Hammond and Popcaan takes over top spot on the South Florida Reggae Chart.
My Trod (Fully Anointed) by roots singer Chrisinti is number one for a third week on the Foundation Radio Network Music (New York) Chart.
