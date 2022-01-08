Top Flava aims to please

When GLion Records and Xpanda Muzik decided to work on a 'riddim' project, they agreed that beat would appeal to hardcore dancehall fans while appealing to the old school. They believe that has been achieved with Top Flava which was released in November.

The compilation album has 16 songs by veteran acts like Louie Culture, Shane O and Bugle and Vyzadon as well as emerging acts Jev and Lady Lee. Deveik Andre Thomas of GLion Records, who is a fan of 'Juggling riddims' and old-school dancehall, told the Jamaica Observer that that style is slowly being ignored.

“Juggling is the collective of more than one artiste on a rhythm or instrumental. It has always been essential in dancehall's history. Hence, our decision to add our creative insight to this history,” he said.

GLion Records entered the competitive dancehall market last year with the Mount Zion riddim which was driven by a title track performed by Jah Bouks. That single is also part of the singer's album, Long Awaiting.

Louie Culture, who made his name in the 1990s with songs like Gangalee, does Wuk fi Life on the Top Flava. Shane O, approaching his 20th year in the music business, contributes Live yuh Life while Bugle performs My Choice.

Other songs include Blacka Pearl (Vyzadon), Caah Tame (Jev) and Lady Lee (All Ova Me).

While he hopes the best for the Top Flava and GLion Records' follow-up productions in 2022, Thomas is willing to bide his time for chart success.

“We are not able to determine our biggest production thus far because we are just putting in the work. We are just working and learning as we go,” he said.

— Howard Campbell