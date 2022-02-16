Top M Records has high hopes

ANTONIO McKoy, founder of the Top M Record Label, is looking to establish himself within the local music industry, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“I did this record label in the middle of this pandemic because this pandemic is so stressful; it allows people to think about what they really want out of life. I also do this to empower young entertainers to let them know that no matter what life brings they still can go after their dreams,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Officially launched 10 months ago, the Montego Bay-based label has three talented artistes signed, namely Lyrically Badd, Rhemii Ice and Concrete Stain.

“The aim when we started was to create a label that showcases the young and upcoming artistes, as well as focus on the development of their business craft and individual brands. We want to help artistes to get started, get them set up on social media, getting them registered,” McKoy added.

Since inception Top M Records has seen some successful productions so far, with promising reviews and support from listeners who are anticipating greatness from the label.

“Our goal ultimately is to go number one as well as to win a Grammy, so we're working towards that now,” the founder added.

With previous releases such as Treat Her Like A Queen by T Rizzy D Covenant featuring Troxie Q and Energy by Minx, there are several new productions lined up for release soon. The slew of singles will start with We Up Now by Lyrically Badd, which is slated for a February 18 release.

McKoy also said the artistes' music have been well received.

“Their songs are 'bomb', especially for my artiste Lyrically Badd — he's been doing well so far. Rhemii Ice, she is an amazing artiste and I expect great things from her. I believe they [will] continue on that path along with the other artiste I am working with,” he said.