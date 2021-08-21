Torch turning Grey Skies Blue

WHILE making a name for himself, up-and-coming reggae singer Torch is eyeing the Billboard chart with Grey Skies Blue .

“This song was made to inspire love, the most important ingredient in any relationship. To tell you the truth, I've been through it, and I know others can relate once they have a listen. In life, you may come across many but there shall be one that ignites your soul in a different way, a love like no other. The song has a Grammy feel to it, bringing the energy of artistes such as Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder,” Torch told the Jamaica Observer.

“I hope the song touches the heart of every lover across the world and becomes number one on the Billboard chart,” he continued.

Produced by Big Feet Records, Grey Skies Blue was officially released on July 15.

Torch (given name Kevin Campbell) also said the song is suitable for listeners of every era.

“What stands out about this song is that it's a representation of the past and the present. It's a smooth, easy-going rhythm with a melodious sax, the good old days have been lost and it brings back the energy that reflects good old music,” he said.

Hailing from Trench Town, Torch has been on his musical journey for some time now. Spearheading his own label, Evaburninflame Recordings International, the artiste has produced two albums so far, as well as the song Good Reggae Music.

He noted that the collaboration with Big Feet Records came through a fellow reggae singer.

“The link with Big Feet Records was made through Hugh English, a brother and fellow artiste in the music industry. This is my first time working with the label and I'm grateful for the opportunity, it's been a great experience,” Torch continued.

He has an album and new singles in the pipeline.