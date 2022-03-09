Tour of duty

THE novel coronavirus pandemic seems to be breaking its stranglehold on the international entertainment industry, and at least two Jamaican artistes have made announcements regarding their current tour plans.

Dancehall mainstay Sean Paul and reggae act Kabaka Pyramid both have tour dates for the United States.

For Sean Paul, whose album Live N Livin is nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category, the tour entitled Scorch kicked off on March 3 at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, on March 3 and is set to close in Monterey, California on May 29. Kabaka Pyramid's tour of the west coast of the US begins on March 26 in Placerville, California, and will climax on April 24 in San Antonio, Texas.

This tour marks Sean Paul's return to the stage after two years due to the pandemic. He noted that he is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person.

“While a digital platform may keep you connected, it is no substitute for being physically interactive with fans,” expressed Sean Paul.

Sean Paul's other stops will include Boston, Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles.

While not on the road Sean Paul had been recording and in November last year released Dynamite, a second collaboration with Sia following Cheap Thrills. In addition, just this year his single No Lie featuring Dua Lipa went double platinum in the UK. He was also featured on Spice's Go Dung Deh along with Shaggy.

Meanwhile, Kabaka Pyramid also shared his excitement at the prospect of being back on the road.

“Ready fi di road again. Pull up, west coast USA. Party with us in my earthstrong month support by Eureka Sound,” he told fans via social media.

His stops along the west coast of the US will include Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Arcata, Morro Bay, San Diego, Oakland and Santa Cruz, all in California; Denver, Colorado; and Austin, Texas.

No doubt Kabaka Pyramid and his team will be drawing on the experiences from last year's summer tour of the US, which he described to the Jamaica Observer as an “eye-opening experience”. During that tour he was joined by veteran British reggae band Steel Pulse and fellow Jamaican Keznamdi on the Good Vibes Summer Tour, organised by powerhouse American reggae band Rebelution. The artiste was sidelined for 10 days during that stint as three members of his team contracted COVID-19.