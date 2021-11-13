Trapycal makes case for children

Reggae singer Trapycal is pleased with the reception to his latest video, Pedophile .

“I am so happy this video is complete and released. It is important for Jamaicans to see the value of protecting our children. I can recall going to Sunday school and singing about Jesus loving little children of this world. And, as adults, we were taught to protect children because they are innocent and cannot protect themselves. How is it now that our children are being abused? Is it that we have totally disregarded God's commandments?” he said.

Pedophile, the song, was released on October 27 on Nuh Sympathy Entertainment Record label. The video shot at locations – Tivoli Gardens and the monument in honour of missing children in Kingston, and Bath in St Thomas.

Trapycal explained that the section of video shot in front of the monument was significant.

“This is to refresh our minds what had happened to Ananda Dean, who was abducted and murdered in 2008. Since then, the nation has put in place an Ananda Alert to ensure speedy and safe recovery of a child in the unfortunate event that he/she is missing or abducted,” he said.

He said the scene in Bath, St Thomas, was just as important.

“Bath is the community where the two latest victims of child abduction lived. Luckily, they were found alive following days of intensive search,” he said.

“In Tivoli Gardens, the children were playing and having fun. Scenes of happiness and joy, not tear drops and pain.”

Tropycal, given name Yulando Bentley, was born in River Head district in St Thomas. While attending Yallahs High School, he was drawn to music.

Trapycal entered the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Jamaica Festival Song Competition, reaching the semi-finals in 2006.

He released his first song, System, on Denno Deann Records label in 2019. The song was later featured on Trapycal nine-track EP titled Evolve.

He has since worked with a number of producers, including Top Chef Records, Quest Production and Troy Boss Music.