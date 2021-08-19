Trekar on human-trafficking charges

JAMAICAN-BORN dancehall deejay Trekar was slapped with human-trafficking-related charges in Canada last week.

The deejay, who is based in Canada, has hinted that he has been wrongfully accused and that the “truth will be revealed in due time”.

Along with a screenshot of a report on the development Trekar posted on his Instagram account: “Just look at this, that's how we treat our own kid. I have done no wrong and the truth will be revealed in due time. Father God up above is my weapon.”

The 28-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Trekar Blake, is charged with trafficking in persons by exercising control and receiving material benefit.

Blake, who resides in London, Ontario, in Canada, is originally from Portmore in Jamaica, according to his Facebook profile.

The details of the charges against the Jamaican were released in a statement from the Durham Regional Police in Canada last week and were subsequently shared to its social media pages.

According to the statement, in May of this year the Human Trafficking Unit of the Durham police began an investigation after a woman came forward “stating she was trafficked at a Mississauga hotel.

“The victim [allegedly] met the accused through a mutual friend and he began trafficking the victim for sexual services,” the Durham police claimed.

The authorities added, “Investigators were able to identify the accused, and he was recently arrested.”

The accused — later identified as Blake — was subsequently charged and, up to last Wednesday, was being held in custody for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, the Durham police released a photograph of Blake, which they said was to “ensure there are no other victims”. The police also called on individuals with any information related to the incident for which Blake was charged to contact the Durham police's Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520, extension 5697.

Blake grew up in Greater Portmore in St Catherine. While attending Wolmer's Boys' School, he played basketball and represented the school's track team. However, it was music that was his first true love and he began to spend several afternoons at a studio.

He signed to Mainstone Entertainment in 2017 and recorded several songs, such as Top Man and Dreamchaser. He is known for Duggu Dagga featuring Vershon.