Trench Town concert planned

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Government, organisers of Trench Town Rocks Charity Concert are optimistic they will be lifted before the Sunday, December 26 show.

“The concept behind the event came out of a need to end gang violence in Trench Town and other inner-city communities around the world,” explained Dr Rene Williamson, director, business development, Broad Haven Associates, one of the principals of the concert.

“Another goal of the concert is to promote the development of Trench Town, which will be used as a blueprint to boost the development of Jamaica. We also want to advocate for African and Caribbean unity as His Majesty and Trench Town's own Bob Marley demanded, because it is only through unity that we can end inner-city gang violence,” Dr Williamson continued.

The Boxing Day concert is organised by Shashamane Sunrise Foundation and the Trench Town Development Trust, is slated for Culture Yard and The Ambassador Theatre in Kingston. Acts slated to perform include Nesbeth, Queen Ifrica, Tony Rebel, and Prince Ikeem.

International soca star Destra and Uganda's Jose Chameleone are also on the bill.

According to the organisers, the event will be free for fully vaccinated persons and also streamed worldwide.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Shashamane Schools, Trench Town Development Trust (TTDT) and Haile Clacken Bipolar Foundation (HCBPF), and Kingston College Old Boys' Association New York (KCOBA).

Currently, Government restrictions include a ban on all entertainment events, and Sundays are designated as no-movement days.