Trevor Baillie hailed as pioneer

VIDEO director and editor Trevor Baillie is being hailed as a true pioneer who valued his craft and laid the foundation for much of what is being done today, particularly in the area of music videos.

The accolades for Baillie, who succumbed to complications as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, have come from veteran Frankie Campbell who noted that it was Baillie's creativity that led to the success of many of Fab 5's memorable music videos.

“The advent of MTV in the early 1980s introduced the music industry and the world to the need for the music video, and Jamaica followed suit. Trevor was right on that wave. We were searching for someone who had that equipment to deliver our videos and found him in 1984. For the next decade he was an integral part of what we did at Stage Records. He was based at our Springvale Avenue offices and when we remodelled the building to include studio and rehearsal room we also included an editing suite, because he was part of our operations,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer.

He credits Baillie with initiative, creativity, talent, and an eye for detail.

“I recall when we were shooting the video for Jamaican Woman. Trevor insisted that we drive around Jamaica for two days in our VW van and shoot all the major towns in order to get that authentic look and feel to accompany the song. He was also adamant about investing in his craft. Back in the early days a camera was US$15,000-20,000 and the U-Matic machine was also very expensive, but Trevor insisted that we invest in order to produce good work. When we moved to computers in the 90s he was right there on the cutting edge. He was not stingy with his talent and would share his knowledge with so many. There are a number of directors out there today who can credit Trevor for their introduction to the business. He was a real pioneer,” said Campbell.

Among the music videos that Baillie created for the crew at Stage Records were All Night Party, Ring Road Jam, and Mini Mini — all for Fab 5 — as well as Gem Myers' One Man Woman. He also directed the television special for the Stage Records holiday album, Christmas in the Sun, which featured performances by label mates Fab 5, Gem Myers, Jimmy Sinclair, and the Unique Vision Band.

“It was the music video for Ring Road Jam that introduced a wider audience to actor Glen “Titus” Campbell. He played a policeman in that video and the feedback was amazing. Trevor was the director and Patrick Brown saw Glen in this video and, as they say, the rest is history; Glen has gone on to be the lead actor is so many of Patrick's plays,” Campbell shared.

After a decade of work with Stage Records, Baillie moved on and did work for other artistes including the band Kotch, and just last year served as director for Gem Myers' track He Lives in You.

Baillie went on to establish the local cable TV channel Music+.