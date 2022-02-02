Tribute to 'D Brown'

FAMILY members, close friends, and musicians, as well as members of the Twelve Tribes of Israel, were among several people who paid respect to late reggae singer Dennis Emmanuel Brown at the National Heroes' Park in Kingston yesterday.

Brown — whose recording career started in 1968 – would have celebrated his 65th birthday yesterday.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, hailed reggae's “Crown Prince” among Jamaica's top 10 reggae artistes.

“He was a prodigy. He started to make music from age eight and he has gone on to become such a star that he was dubbed the Crown Prince of Reggae,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer.

“It is important that we honour him as Jamaica owes Dennis Brown a debt of gratitude for his music, which came to be appreciated not just by his countrymen but by reggae lovers all over the world,” she continued.

Born on 1 February 1,1957, Dennis Brown was influenced by older contemporaries such as Delroy Wilson (whom he later cited as the single greatest influence on his style of singing), Errol Dunkley, John Holt, Ken Boothe, and Bob Andy.

In 1973 teenaged singer Dennis Brown erupted with a string of hit songs that announced him as a bona fide star.

Cassandra, Africa, No More Shall I Roam and Westbound Train are still tops on the 'D Brown' hit parade. All were produced by Winston “Niney” Holness.

Brown, in a 1997 interview with the Jamaica Observer, acknowledged his time with Holness.

“I would sey Niney is the best producer I work wid. He was more like a big brother; wi had a lotta good times making music,” said Brown.

Other Brown/Holness collaborations hit big such as Wolf and Leopards, which is the singer's most commercially successful album.

Dennis Brown was an inspiration and influence for many reggae singers from the late 1970s through to the 2000s, including Barrington Levy, Junior Reid, Frankie Paul, Luciano, Bushman, and Richie Stephens. He has more than 70 albums to his credit.

He died in July 1999.

In 2011 Brown was posthumously recognised with an Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for his contribution to Jamaican music.

­— Brian Bonitto