Tribute to singer Karen Smith today
Funeral set for October 9Tuesday, September 21, 2021
BY RICHARD JOHNSON
THE funeral service for recording artiste and cabaret act Karen Smith has been set for Wednesday, October 6, at the St James Parish Church in Montego Bay.
Smith died on September 11 after a year-long battle with colon cancer.
Meanwhile, the tributes continue to come in for the much-loved performer. Montego Bay-based Internet radio www.jamm-x.com will be staging a tribute to Smith today featuring her music, the music she loved, as well as interviews with family members, including her husband legendary bass player Jackie Jackson, and friends and associates.
“We did a tribute to her on the day immediately after her death, but because it was done so quickly a lot of people missed it. We have gotten so many calls and requests that we just had to do it for our girl. So we will start at 7:00 pm and pay tribute a simply wonderful person,” said Junior Taylor of Jamm-x.com.
Taylor and Smith have had a long relationship as their families have been life-long friends.
“My father and her mother were friends from the 1940s, so Karen has been like a sister to me. Then when I got into event promotion and producing, I worked with her and always found her so easy to work with. She never seemed to have a bad day and even if she did nobody ever saw as she was the consummate professional. Then there was the aura and personality... I don't know when, or if we will ever see another Karen Smith,” said Taylor.
He also noted that that her positive outlook and professionalism were some of her other hallmarks.
“She always had the positive energy about her. I saw her in the supermarket about two months before she died and if you didn't know she was ill you would never know as she was her usual bright, bubbly self, and so positive. She was also committed to so many charitable causes including those in Montego Bay. Then there was her faith. She was deeply grounded and it served her well,” Taylor continued.
He shared that jamm-x.com was founded in June of this year by a group of like-minded individuals who wanted to create a platform for wholesome, clean entertainment.
“We are not old-school, we are everything... we play a little of everything. We operate for 24 hours from Monday to Friday and 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday.”
