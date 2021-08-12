Triple treat

DUTTY Rock , the 2002 Grammy-winning release by Sean Paul, is certified 3x platinum in the United Kingdom.

The certification was issued on August 6 by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales exceeding 900,000 copies.

Sean Paul was in high spirits about his most recent accolade.

“I feel great about it [the album] being 3x platinum. It proves that not only was it a shocking hit back then, but it still a shock the world,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“It proves that the album has stood the test of time and it has also given me a more prolific status. These songs are still reverberating around the world. Mi give thanks,” he continued.

Dutty Rock was released in the United States on November 12, 2002. It entered the American Billboard 200 albums chart at number nine, and number two on the United Kingdom Top 100 albums chart. Worldwide, it has sold more than seven million copies.

Sean Paul recalls the work that went into the making of Dutty Rock.

“Mad work went into making this album, and the work don't stop. The work ethic that brought me to that point has still continued. Part of the hard work was being able to focus on the more positive side of things and putting those in the songs,” he said.

Dutty Rock spawned five Billboard chart hits, Get Busy and Baby Boy (with Beyoncé) topped the Billboard Hot 100 and went to number two in the United Kingdom; Gimme the Light hit number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and number five in the United Kingdom; Like Glue and I'm Still in Love with You (featuring Sasha) both hit the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as charts in the United Kingdom, Poland, Italy and Ireland.

I'm Still in Love with You has been certified silver in the United Kingdom while Baby Boy has earned 2x platinum certification in Canada, platinum in the US and Australia, and gold in the United Kingdom.

Like Glue was certified gold in Canada while Get Busy was a platinum seller in the United Kingdom while mining gold in Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, and Sweden.

Among the producers who worked on Dutty Rock are: Delroy Foster, Steely and Clevie, Sly Dunbar, Tony “CD” Kelly, Ward 21, Troyton Rami, Steven “Lenky” Marsden, Jeremy Harding, The Neptunes, and Richard “Richie D” Martin.

Chico, Sasha, Tony Calderon, Ce'Cile, Busta Rhymes, Tony Touch and Rahzel are among the collaborators.

Sean Paul said he isn't surprised at the international success of Dutty Rock.

“I wasn't surprised at the reception nor the success, I was just happy at the success. And I may not have shown it in the regular way like flossing, but I was humble with it,” he said.

Dutty Rock won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

“Winning the Grammy signified the solidity of reggae and dancehall music, and that worked for me. It was like the cream on top of the cake,” he added.

Other recent certifications by the British Phonographic Industry include Kisses for Breakfast by Melissa Steel featuring Popcaan (silver, exceeding 200,000 in sales) and Rapture by Koffee (silver).