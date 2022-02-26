TriSzy spreads his wings

He was born in the United States to Dominican parents. And, for a time, he resided in that Caribbean nation.

Singjay TriSzy, who incorporates reggae, dancehall and island pop to produce a musical potpourri, is on his way to achieving success.

He attempts to spread his wings on Best Believe, while staying true to his Caribbean roots.

“I woke up one day and remembered how my musical journey all started and how I got to the position that I am at today. I was pretty much caught up in an epiphany while reminiscing,” he shared.

Best Believe is produced by Kirky Beats and released on February 11.

“ Best Believe clearly demonstrates my creativity and consistency. Through music, I hope to achieve a stable and prosperous lifestyle, bearing the fruits of my labour while creating opportunities for creative individuals,” said TriSzy.

Growing up in Dominica, TriSzy was inspired by the music of Bob Marley, Buju Banton, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Sean Paul, and Shaggy.

“I incorporate a lot of Jamaican music in my work. I was introduced to the music of Jamaica at an early age. It's just an island thing where I'm from, that's basically what you heard on the radio,” he added.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tristan Shillingford, collaborated with dancehall artiste Munga Honorable on the track Pretty and Clean.