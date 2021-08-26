Troy Bronxz calls for unity

Rastafarian deejay Troy Bronxz is appealing to Jamaicans to reconnect with the teachings of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

“Marcus Garvey was a strong advocate for black consciousness, opposing race discrimination, and his long campaign for unification of the black race through black history and education,” he said.

“This COVID period calls for not only public education, but critical thinking before we act; it is for this very reason Garvey founded the pan-African movement as well as the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League.”

Jamaica's first national hero, Garvey's 134th birthday was celebrated on August 17th.

Hailing from St Ann, Garvey's teachings and philosophies are integral to members of the Rastafari community, as well as the Nation of Islam, and Black Power Movement.

He died in London in 1940 at age 52.

Deejay Troy Bronxz says,” Jamaicans need to be united so we can collectively agree on issues which will determine our future. So, in terms of the vaccine, there is too much conflicting stories, speculation and doubts. So, for now I would recommend that the Government reduce the controversy by matching their campaign with empirical data of the effects of the vaccine so far.”

Troy Bronxz of Grove Farm in Bushy Park, St Catherine, is currently promoting Black Falcon, featuring English rapper Crusada. Released June 2021, the song is on the Global Distortions label.

Troy Bronxz (given name Jaulthie Atkinson) made his name on sound systems, including Little Champion, Survival, Agony Machine and Black Champion. In 1995, he got his break and recorded Mr Big Man on the Hardcore Syndicate label.

“This was penned because of the hardships experienced by the poor, including my family,” he recalled.

Among his other recordings are Big Man, Be Careful, and Clocks Ticking featuring Crusada.