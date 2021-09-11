Troy Bronxz supports PM's talks of links

Rastafarian singjay Troy Bronxz has given Prime Minister Holness full marks for his commitment to strengthen the link between Africa and the Caribbean, especially in the creative sector through which entertainers can benefit.

Bronxz, a strong supporter of Garveyism and pan-Africanism, believes the prime minister — who is leading the battle against COVID-19 — is looking in the right direction.

“As an entertainer, I have always seen the historical link between the Caribbean and Africa, not only in light of the transatlantic voyage which took our forefathers here in Jamaica, and elsewhere. That period certainly transplanted our (forefathers) roots and scattered these to different land. Much (African culture) has been lost through enslavement and later migration of other race to fill the gap left as a result of Emancipation,” he said.

The prime minister, in a recent address to the First African-Caricom Summit of Heads of State and Government, said, “In terms of Africa-Caricom relationship, Jamaica and the Caribbean has not only benefited from the supplies of well-needed vaccines but other critical medical supplies... There is potential in the agro-industries and logistic sectors... opportunities also exist in scientific research and collaboration, investment in health care, technological innovation and digitisation, as well as in the creative economy.”

“I hope every entertainer is listening to the PM; it is our responsibility in ensuring that at this time we support any move which will help Jamaica and, by extension, this (entertainment) industry,” said Troy Bronxz.

The singjay is elated with the response of his latest singles, Black Falcon and C lock Ticking, both released July 2021. They are both on the album Gladitorial, produced by Crusada on the Global Distortion Records.

Born Jaulthie Atkinson in Kingston, Troy Bronxz grew up in Grove Farm, St Catherine. He got involved in music at an early age of 12. His first song was Mr Big Man on the Hardcore Syndicate label in 1995.