Trudii Harrison tells her story

IN an era when the 'serious songwriter' has seemingly gone AWOL in Jamaican music, Trudii Harrison is determined to make a statement with True Story , her first album.

She wanted to write all songs, and that is exactly what the 21-year-old singer did. Produced by Trinidadian Cliff Manswell, True Story was released in August by his CKM Infinity Studio.

“The most satisfying aspect of recording my album is the fact that people everywhere will get to hear my music and how I express myself through my lyrics. I am proud to say all songs were written by me,” Harrison told the Jamaica Observer.

Black Voice, the lead single from True Story, came out in the summer of 2020. It was inspired by the horrific George Floyd incident in May last year that triggered global protests against racism.

Harrison was so moved by the circumstances that led to Floyd's death that she wrote Black Voice for The Message, an EP produced by Manswell. It was not much different when writing for the album.

“Most, if not all [songs] were inspired by actual events — whether it be something I went through, or something I see happening around me or in the world at large,” she said.

Getting Better, I Cried, Make A Way and Fed Up are some of the other songs on True Story.

Harrison is from Brown's Town, St Ann. Last year she met Manswell through a mutual friend; he is based in Los Angeles and has worked as a bassist with Black Uhuru, Sister Carol and Chaka Demus And Pliers.

Harrison is keen to make her mark as a well-rounded artiste.

“For 2022 I am hoping to be known more by Jamaica[ns] and of course internationally as well,” she said. “I would love to tour the world and to see how much my music has impacted the lives of others in a positive way.”