TruVice stays positive

DESPITE grief caused by perennial crime in Jamaica and global distress from COVID-19, singer TruVice prefers to keep things positive when he writes a song. He sticks to that policy on Ged Up , his latest effort.

Produced by Charlton Ferguson for Celebrity Entertainment, it was released in February.

“It is more than imperative that we spread positivity, given the state of the world at large. Suicide rate is at its highest, crime is soaring, and people are feeling the blunt effect of this global pandemic,” he said. “There's a war going on now. How much more depressing can the state of this world get?”

Tough times on the home front and COVID-related trauma have inspired countless reggae and dancehall songs, but Clarendon-born TruVice believes Jamaican music needs a potent dose of optimism.

“We need more positive music and influencers to give hope and be a ray of sunshine to those who are needing it most,” he said.

TruVice is from Clarendon, a parish which has had its share of crime problems in the past 10 years. He launched his recording career in 2018 with the single Soaring High.

The dreadlocked artiste writes the lion's share of his songs, which he believes is important.

“Not that I wouldn't sing a song that is/was written by someone else but it gives me great pleasure in seeing people react to my creativity — which very much inspires me to be even more creative,” he said. “There are so many things that have happened in my life — things I have experienced and also things I have seen that other people encounter — which I will continue to write and sing about.”

— Howard Campbell