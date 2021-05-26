TugStar pens anthem

While it's still uncertain when the pandemic will end, on-the-rise singjay TugStar says fans are declaring his single Wine and Boom So a summer anthem.

“Well, the ladies all over the world [are] saying this is the song that's going to take them out of quarantine,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Self-produced on his Haus Records label, Wine and Boom So was officially released in April 2020.

“The track is about ladies dancing and enjoying themselves, going crazy on the dance floor while coming up with their own dance moves to the song,” the artiste, whose given name is Howard Johnson, explained.

TugStar says he wants to bring a refreshing sound to the scene.

“I see that dancehall needs songs that the girls can dance to because so many artistes are singing about guns and the girls need to start dancing again,” he added.

The Garvey Maceo High School past student started out under the name Tuggy before. One of his most notable achievements is being the Guinness Ultimate Champion in 2005. Since then, his career has taken off and has seen him working with both local and international artistes, as well as producers such as Snagga Puss, Skatta Burrell, Rvssian, QQ and Serani.

Currently based in Canada, the artiste has built a discography of hits, including All Di Time, Nah Sleep Wine, Treat Your Woman Right and Blaze Di Chalice.

Looking ahead, he has plenty in store, including two brand new albums which are currently in production.

“The pandemic has given me the time to be super creative so it's been good for my creativity and I have a lot for my fans to look forward to,” he said.