Tulloch heads to radio

Local radio is currently experiencing a significant shake-up with a number of personalities opting for other stations, as well as the development of new entities. One person taking advantage of this new burst in local radio is playwright and aspiring elected representative, David Tullloch.

He joins the on-air line-up at Riddim FM, the all-reggae radio station which is available on the 102 FM frequency.

For Tulloch this move to radio is not something completely out of nowhere, as he has always had a passion for music.

“Well, the truth is the local theatre scene has been dormant for well over a year. The Phoenix Theatre closed its doors in January of 2020 and then came the pandemic. But it was media personality Lady Rennae, who left the morning show at Irie FM and asked me whether I wanted to do radio. I jumped at the opportunity to join the team. What a lot of people don't know is that I have been been a DJ since I was 14, playing at events all over the place. So there is a set of people who would not be surprised at this move,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Tulloch, who will anchor the 10:00 am to 1:00 pm slot on Mondays and Tuesdays, with fellow announcer Willie K picking up the slot on Wednesdays and Fridays, is promising a new, fresh sound on radio.

“This is a major slot on radio, and with the all-reggae format of the station it will just be a lot of great music with a few features thrown in here and there to the spice things up. With the pandemic and a lot of people working from home, radio is experiencing a resurgence — and I want to make my contribution to that space at this time. People are still dependent on radio to provide information and entertainment and that's what I'm ready to offer,” Tulloch noted.

As for his other ventures, Tulloch shared that he is still prepared to venture into theatre and continue his political work.

“A lot of the plays are being filmed and being streamed online. I have been approached to work on projects for this format so I have not given up on this aspect of my life. As for politics, I am still very much the caretaker for the constituency and very active there,” said Tulloch.