Tuning into Marcy

DownSound Records artiste Marcy Chin is in high spirits after her song, Soy Bonita , was used in two American television series.

Soy Bonita — recorded with electronic duo French Horn Rebellion — was featured in Season 4 (Episode 2) of The Bold Type, an American comedy-drama series. The series, which is produced by Universal Television for Freeform, is filmed in Toronto, New York City, and Montreal. It stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee. It also airs on Netflix.

The dance/club banger was also featured in the American police procedural anthology television series, The Sinner (Season 3, Episode 4), which stars Jessica Biel, Bill Pullman and Jamaican-born actress Parisa Fitz-Henley.

“When I first heard that the song was used in the television series, I got goosebumps. Then when I heard that it was also featured in another series, I was so pleasantly surprised. It feels so surreal,” Chin told the Jamaica Observer.

Released in 2018, Soy Bonita is produced by American label toucan sounds.

The song first showed promise two years ago when it was featured in an Apple watch commercial.

Chin explained how the collab with French Horn Rebellion came about.

“My publisher Othman Mukhlis from Abood Music in London, was approached by French Horn Rebellion's team for me to be featured on the track. I listened to the track, loved it and knocked it out right away,” she said.

French Horn Rebellion comprises brothers Robert and David Perlick-Molinari. They have produced songs for the likes of Beyonce and Jody Watley.

Chin said the overall vibe of the song and how well the different cultural styles meshed together are responsible for the the song's surge.

“It's a real feel-good dance track. I think that all of this signifies that I truly have what it takes to break several barriers with my sound,” said the singer.

Hailing from the community of Kencot in Kingston, Marcy Chin (real name Lonique Chin) is a former student of St Hugh's High School. She got her musical break in 2013 with the Kunley Da Kulprit-produced Mek It Bunx Up. Her other songs include When Again, Lipstick, and The Bounce.

She continues to enjoy attention outside of Jamaica. On May 8 her Mi Money reached number five on the iTunes reggae chart in Israel. No Means No (anti-rape song) reached number four, while Ride (reached number two).