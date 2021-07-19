Tunzi makes plea to Jamaican women

ZOZIBINI Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019, is encouraging Jamaican women to speak out against gender-based violence.

The South African beauty queen was the keynote speaker at the 48th annual conference of the People's National Party's Women's Movement on a live broadcast on Facebook on Saturday. The confab's theme was 'Choose to challenge all shades of abuse'.

According to Tunzi, winning the Miss Universe title in 2019 has given her a platform to champion women's rights.

She also spoke on gender-based violence in her native South Africa.

“We have reports of women dying almost every day so I really thought that it was important for me, as soon as I stepped on the South Africa platform, to voice that out,” she said.

“It's through education – education at home, education in school and education in our community…such education should explain what it means to live in a gender-neutral world,” she added.

Tunzi is the third woman from South Africa to win the title, and the first black woman since Angolan Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011.