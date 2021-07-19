Tunzi makes plea to Jamaican women

Tunzi makes plea to Jamaican womenMonday, July 19, 2021
|
ZOZIBINI Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019, is encouraging Jamaican women to speak out against gender-based violence.
The South African beauty queen was the keynote speaker at the 48th annual conference of the People's National Party's Women's Movement on a live broadcast on Facebook on Saturday. The confab's theme was 'Choose to challenge all shades of abuse'.
According to Tunzi, winning the Miss Universe title in 2019 has given her a platform to champion women's rights.
She also spoke on gender-based violence in her native South Africa.
“We have reports of women dying almost every day so I really thought that it was important for me, as soon as I stepped on the South Africa platform, to voice that out,” she said.
“It's through education – education at home, education in school and education in our community…such education should explain what it means to live in a gender-neutral world,” she added.
Tunzi is the third woman from South Africa to win the title, and the first black woman since Angolan Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy