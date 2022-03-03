Two Colors for Ernie, Dean

Two Colors for Ernie, DeanThursday, March 03, 2022
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
JAMAICA'S musical time traveller Ernie Ranglin's career has impacted every genre the country has produced since the early 1960s.
Two Colors, an album he recorded with Dean Fraser, is scheduled for release in May by Tad's International Record. That is one month before the legendary guitarist celebrates his 90th birthday.
The album has 12 songs produced by Fraser, the respected saxophonist whose career started in the mid-1970s when Ranglin was touring with Jimmy Cliff.
De Ranglin, which features Big Youth, is the lead single from Two Colors on which production started one year ago.
“We both did tracks in our own space; I recorded in Kingston and he recorded in Ochi [Ocho Rios]. But all tracks were laid at Tad's studio in Kingston then the leads were recorded in Ochi,” Fraser told the Jamaica Observer.
Some of the musicians who worked on Two Colors are bassists Mikey Fletcher and Dale Haslam, keyboardists Bowie McLaughlin and Andre Marsh, drummer Desi Jones and guitarist Lamont “Monty” Savory.
Fraser has recorded and performed with Ranglin before but doing an album with the man who arranged and played on classics like Millie Small's My Boy Lollipop and The Wailers' It Hurts to be Alone “is a dream come through”.
He added that, “This project shows how much reggae is a force to reckon with. Our music has no limits.”
Ranglin, who was critical to the success of Island Records, was among the company's first employees when it launched in Kingston in 1959. He has played on ska, rocksteady, roots-reggae and dancehall songs, as well as jazz, his favoured genre.
Ernie Ranglin was awarded the Order of Jamaica by the Jamaican Government last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy