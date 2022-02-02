Two decades of Shottas

SPRAGGA Benz believes the cult classic Shottas will always resonate with Jamaicans and those who are fascinated with Jamaican life.

“ Shottas survived because the story surrounds the lives of real people, so one can easily identify with it. The production was authentic and Jamaicans love to see themselves — in fact, the world is fascinated by Jamaican life and culture,” Spragga Benz told the Jamaica Observer.

The movie, released February 27, 2002, celebrates 20 years this month. It stars Ky-Mani Marley as Biggs, Spragga Benz (Wayne), Paul Campbell (Mad Max), and Louie Rankin (Teddy Bruck Shut). Carlyle Grant is the deejay's son, who had played a younger version of him in the film. He was killed at age 17 by the police in Kingston on August 23, 2008.

Its storyline surrounds two childhood friends-cum-drug dealers (Biggs and Wayne) who are deported from the United States but re-enter the country and continue their violent ways.

“Whenever I look back at my role I sometimes have some concern. The storyline of Shottas includes extortion and murder. This is not a life people should aspire to,” he warned.

The deejay, who said he never harboured acting aspirations, shared how he got cast into the role.

“As a youth I never had acting in my mind. If I can recall, I never ever idolised any television character as most kids did in my time... I was never the one to live on promises either so when my manager, Charles 'Chuck B' Higgins, came and told me his friend was working on a movie, I, having heard this all the time, was not excited,” he said.

However, the promise turned out to be valid as he was presented with a script and found himself in a room with several cast members running through their lines.

“People like Ky-Mani Marley was there and the feeling was good, but what I liked about the director is that he allowed us to add our creativity and so many of the lines were changed. For me, the role was easy because I was an in-the-street person who could take on the role that made my presence unforgettable. The movie was shot in Miami to show the opulent lifestyle with all its bustling, and then in Waterhouse, Jamaica. This, a ghetto community, was perfect to show the poverty and garrison lifestyle in order to survive,” he said.

Spragga Benz, whose given name is Carlton Grant, believes Shottas introduced him to a global audience.

“The movie has certainly broadened my scope in the movie world. A lot of people start calling me Wayne whenever they see me on the streets. I had to keep telling them I am Spragga Benz,” he chuckled.

Spragga Benz, a former student of Camperdown High school and the Caribbean Maritime University, did his first recording, Jack It Up, in 1992. His other songs include Could A Deal (produced by Winston Riley), Girls Hooray (Steelie and Cleevie), and Turn Me On with Kevin Lyttle.