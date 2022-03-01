Two sides of Evermore

Two sides of EvermoreTuesday, March 01, 2022
The Evermore Riddim , a compilation album produced by Rebel Soulz, was recently released by the band which is based in Japan and Jamaica.
It contains three vocal songs, each accompanied by a dub version. They are Evermore by Mason Di Emperor, What Next by Bugle and Right Direction, done by Jahra.
Bugle's song zooms in on Jamaica's disturbing crime culture, while Mason Di Emperor plays the lover man on the title song.
Jahra focuses on the troubling issue of domestic violence, while encouraging partners to embrace love instead of fighting.
Mason Di Emperor (real name Richard Mason) was stationed in Japan with the United States Navy in 1992 when he and multi-instrumentalist Rayon Webb, started Rebel Soulz.
Their band-mates are Sandra Crosdale on bass, percussionist Sydney “Congo Billy” Watson, drummer Marlon Dixon and keyboardist Andrew O'Gilvie complete the band.
Veteran guitarist Mitchum “Khan” Chin also contributed to Evermore.
–Howard Campbell
