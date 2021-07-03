Tyrifik chases the 'Mula'Saturday, July 03, 2021
|
Mula is the upcoming single from emerging singjay Tyrifik. Slated to be released on July 9, it features Munga Honorable.
“I've been teasing a sneak peak on my social media, and based on the buzz and the fans reactions, the song is highly anticipated, cause everybody wants the mula,'' said Tyrifik, whose given name is Terrio Archer.
'Mula' is a street slang for money. The song is co-produced on the artiste's May Pen City Records and Fi Wi Vibes Music.
“Right now, mi just ah trust the process. Fans from Canada, US, Sweden, and England have been giving some great reviews about this team up with Munga, so we know that it is getting traction. The journey is a very long one but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
He has been promoting his 2019 Reason Fi Live EP, which features songs such as Look at Us Now, featuring Loyal Flames; Dancehall Nice, featuring Twin Dem; Herbs and Campari; and the gospel-flavoured Ultimate Friend. All the songs are released on the May Pen City Records imprint.
The eight-track project is a collection of anecdotes and thoughts on what it was like for him growing up.
Hailing from humble beginnings in Porus, Manchester, Tyrifik attended Vere Technical High School in Clarendon, but his focus was always music. He has earned a reputation in dancehall circles for tracks, including Word Sound A Power and Dancehall Spenders.
He plans to release Trust the Process later this year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy