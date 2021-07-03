Tyrifik chases the 'Mula'

Mula is the upcoming single from emerging singjay Tyrifik. Slated to be released on July 9, it features Munga Honorable.

“I've been teasing a sneak peak on my social media, and based on the buzz and the fans reactions, the song is highly anticipated, cause everybody wants the mula,'' said Tyrifik, whose given name is Terrio Archer.

'Mula' is a street slang for money. The song is co-produced on the artiste's May Pen City Records and Fi Wi Vibes Music.

“Right now, mi just ah trust the process. Fans from Canada, US, Sweden, and England have been giving some great reviews about this team up with Munga, so we know that it is getting traction. The journey is a very long one but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

He has been promoting his 2019 Reason Fi Live EP, which features songs such as Look at Us Now, featuring Loyal Flames; Dancehall Nice, featuring Twin Dem; Herbs and Campari; and the gospel-flavoured Ultimate Friend. All the songs are released on the May Pen City Records imprint.

The eight-track project is a collection of anecdotes and thoughts on what it was like for him growing up.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Porus, Manchester, Tyrifik attended Vere Technical High School in Clarendon, but his focus was always music. He has earned a reputation in dancehall circles for tracks, including Word Sound A Power and Dancehall Spenders.

He plans to release Trust the Process later this year.