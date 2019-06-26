Tyrifik has reasons to live

Tyrifik is pleased with the positive response to his eight-track debut EP, Reason Fi Live.

“The feedback has been great especially for the title track, Reason Fi Live. Fans from Canada, US, Sweden and England have been giving some great reviews. I also released a video for the title track, so I am pleased with how things are going so far,” Tyrifik told the Jamaica Observer.

Reason Fi Live was released on June 18. With the exception of one single, which was done on the Grade 8 Records label, the songs were produced on his May Pen City Records imprint.

“Most things were done in-house because of my business model. I invested in myself to get my music heard all over the world,” said Tyrifik, whose given name is Terrio Archer.

In addition to the title track, the set includes: Look at Us Now, featuring Loyal Flames; Dancehall Nice, featuring Twiin Dem; Herbs and Campari; and the gospel-flavoured Ultimate Friend.

The deejay grew up in humble beginnings in Porus, Manchester. He attended Vere Technical High in Clarendon, but his focus was always music.

He has earned a reputation in dancehall circles for tracks including Word Sound A Power and Dancehall Spenders.

Earlier this year, he did a show at a club in Brampton, outside of Toronto, Canada.

“Right now, the ting ah move from strength to strength. The response from the fans in Canada was impressive and now with the EP ah release. The ting only looks better by the day, mi definitely have a Reason Fi Live,” he continued.