Tyrifik shuns gun lyrics

DANCEHALL artiste Tyrifik said he is aware he has a great responsibility to the society. That is why he has refused to take the easy way out and do “gun songs” which would resonate much easier with dancehall lovers.

“I know I am one of Clarendon's baddest artistes right now. Some fans been asking me: 'Where are the gun tunes?' But this is a route I choose not to take 'cause mi nah fi sing no gun song to stay relevant. I hate to incite violence because that does no good for our nation,” the deejay told the Jamaica Observer.

“My parish has a rising crime rate, and I know that music should be for upliftment of your mind body and soul... I don't have an issue with a lyrical feud or even a clash encounter, 'cause that is a part of our culture, but everything is connected. I am not trying to inspire youths in the wrong direction,” he continued.

According to statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, there have been 935 murders between January 1 to August 28 — a 9.7 per cent increase when compared to the corresponding period last year. There have also been 815 cases of shooting, a 2.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding period in 2020. There have been 63 murders in the Clarendon Police Division where Tyrifik currently resides.

“People are really scared and hurting and I cannot contribute to something that is destroying our nation, hence, no gun songs for me,” he added.

Hailing from humble beginnings in Porus, Manchester, Tyrifik (given name Terrio Archer) relocated to Clarendon where he attended Vere Technical High School, but his focus was always music.

Tyrifik first came to public attention in 2019 with the eight-track EP Reason Fi Live, which features songs such as Look at Us Now, featuring Loyal Flames; and the gospel-flavoured Ultimate Friend. All the songs are released on the May Pen City Records imprint.

He has earned a reputation in dancehall circles for tracks, including Word Sound A Power, and Dancehall Spenders. Tyrifik plans to release a new album, Trust the Process, later this year.