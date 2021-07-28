U-Roy makes golden moves

Solid Gold, the posthumous album by veteran toaster U-Roy, makes its debut at eight on the latest US Current Reggae Albums chart.

The 12-track set released by Trojan Jamaica/BMG has collaborations with, among others, Tarrus Riley, Rygin King, Jesse Royal, Robbie Shakespeare, Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, and Richie Spice.

This is the first time that U-Roy has made an appearance on any MRC Data-monitored reggae albums chart in the United States.

Elsewhere on the US Current Reggae Albums chart, Live in Coventry 1979 by British ska revival band , The Selecter, debuts at number one, selling 1,155 copies.

Live in Coventry 1979 is The Selecter's previously unreleased live concert, which has now been released on vinyl by 2 Tone Records to commemorate its 40th anniversary. The group, formed in 1979, scored five Top 40 hits on the British pop charts before breaking up in 1981.

Studio One Ska Fire, a Soul Jazz Records release, debuts at two with 703 copies. This limited-edition collection of the seven-inch vinyl box set has songs by Lee Perry, Derrick Morgan, Don Drummond, Toots and the Maytals, and Bob Marley and the Wailers among others. The set also debuts at 16 on Billboard's Compilations Albums chart.

Walshy Fire: Riddimentary by Walshy Fire dips to three with 241 copies, while In the Moment by Rebelution is down to four with 219 copies.

At five, The Trojan Story – a various artistes set – moved 219 copies, while Jason Mraz is on the move from nine to six with Look for The Good (189 copies).

Slipping to seven are Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor Inna L B C by Sublime, while the various artistes set, Soul Jazz Records Presents: Rocksteady Got Soul, rockets from 26 to nine.

Holding steady at 10 is Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 81 weeks at the top with Legend, while Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is number two.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection is three, Look for the Good by Jason Mraz, which peaked at two last year, returns to the number four spot.

World on Fire by Stick Figure slips to five, UB40's Greatest Hits backtracks to six, and Set in Stone by Stick Figure dips to seven.

New at eight is the various artistes set, Soul Jazz Records Presents: Studio One Soul: The Original. It has songs by Ken Boothe, The Eternals, Leroy Sibbles, Otis Gayle, Richard Ace, Jackie Mittoo, The Heptones, and Norma Fraser among others. The set also debuts at five on Billboard's Compilations Albums chart.

Live at Red Rocks and In the Moment by Rebelution are nine and 10, respectively.

On other Billboard charts, Top Shotta by the late rapper Pop Smoke and the Neptunes featuring Pusha T, TRAVI, and Beam debuts at 180 on Billboard's Global 200 chart and number 67 on Billboard's Canadian Hot 100 chart. Pop Smoke's mother is Jamaican, while Beam, who co-wrote and co-produced the song, is the son of gospel deejay Papa San.

Capella Grey, a Bronx-based singer of Jamaican parentage, debuts at number 50 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with Gyalis.

On regional charts, I Can't See Your Face by Kashief Lindo is number one on the South Florida Reggae chart.

Turn it Up by Bunny Lye Lye featuring Reverend Godhead is number one on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music (New York) chart.

Over on iTunes USA Reggae Singles chart, So High by Julian Marley rose to peak at number two on Monday. The song is from the various artistes compilation Reggae Vaccine.