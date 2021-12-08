U-Roy soars to the top

Veteran deejay U-Roy returns to the charts with Creation Rebel: Rare Sides by The Reggae Originator. The 11-track vinyl project, released on Record Store Day (November 26) via Sound System Records, sold 729 copies to debut at the number one spot on the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

U-Roy, who died in February, outsold dancehall star Intence, whose EP Wounded (VP Records) sold 321 additional copies (it entered last week with 50 copies) to move from six to number two.

U-Roy also finds success on the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, as Creation Rebel: Rare Sides by the Reggae Originator debuts at number ten. This is his first entry on the chart.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, In the Moment by Rebelution slips to number three with 224 additional copies, while Riddimentary Selection by Walshy Fire falls from one to four.

The Capitol Session '73 by Bob Marley and The Wailers slips to five, while the Grammy-nominated SOJA's Beauty in the Silence backtracks from four to six.

Rising to seven, Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and the Wailers, while at eight is Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good dips to nine and Coastin by Iration climbs to 10.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers spends 100 weeks in the number one spot.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at two, while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is firm at three.

Sean Paul has three entries: The Trinity at four; Dutty Rock at eight; and Mad Love: The Prequel at nine.

World on Fire by Stick Figure rises to five, while Greatest Hits by UB40 dips to six.

Stick Figure's Set in Stone inches up to seven.

Nostalgico by producer Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown falls from 112 to 122 on Billboard's Global 200 chart. On the Global Excluding US chart, it slips from 83 to 89.

Over on the Latin charts, Nostaligco moves from 14 to 11 on Hot Latin Songs, while slipping from nine to 12 on Latin Airplay. On Latin Pop Airplay, the song remains at number two, while on Latin Rhythm Airplay, the song dips six to seven.

Capella Grey's Gyalis is still making the rounds on the R&B charts. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, it climbs 16 to 15, while backtracking from six to eight on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

On the Hot R&B Songs chart, Gyalis inches up from eight to seven, while slipping to eight on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. On the Rhythmic Airplay, Gyalis is stuck at six.

On regional charts, If You Are Looking For Me by Gramps Morgan is number one for a second week on the Foundation Radio Network (NY) Music Chart.

Ram it Ram by Kashief Lindo tops the South Florida Reggae chart for a second week.