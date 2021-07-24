UK female acts get a boost

UK female acts get a boostSaturday, July 24, 2021
Fourteen of the United Kingdom's most promising females have gotten a boost with the release of Box and Kick Diva All Star Remix .
Originally released by UK dancehall contender Yung Saber, along with Irah, Box and Kick was a spin on the popular Tump and Kick recorded by Saber and Stylo G earlier this year.
“Something like this has never been done in UK dancehall before, so that's what makes the track unique. We need to push our females as they don't get enough recognition. These girls are super talented and they killed the track,” Saber explained
Box and Kick Divas All Star Remix single features UK-based females: 4eva Sasha, Jodian, Natty, Simma, Aziza, Black Rose, Yeshie Renee, Kayoni, V'licious, Renay, Lady Danga, Lil Keish, Chung Lei, Ms Bandy, and Gabriella and is produced By Iron Ryan Beats.
An accompanying video for the project was also recently released, commissioned by Yung Saber's Management team Trill City Global. The visuals can be viewed on YouTube and Vevo.
Yung Saber is definitely happy with how the project culminated and is looking forward to doing additional projects with female acts globally very soon.
“The feedback has been insane, we've had crazy support from all around the world including Jamaica, the home of dancehall. In the UK dancehall is a mess but is slowly getting there with the help of myself and a few other individuals, so we remain positive,” Saber added.
