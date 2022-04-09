UnrulyStar shines with young talents

MUSIC producer Shamar Allen is determined to make his UnrulyStar Music imprint a household name in dancehall music.

The Clarendon-born producer who lists veteran producers Dave Kelly and Not Nice among the people in the music business who have inspired him, believes he can achieve success by working with new artistes.

“Without a consistent flow of new talent coming to the forefront of the music business, the music industry will stagnate and die. That's why I've created this label to work with new artistes and bring them to the forefront of the music business,” said the producer.

Allen is currently working with several talented up-and-coming artistes, including Mikki Ras, Ozi Hillrock, Sick1, Jac Saviige and Jailah.

“Right now I am working closely with a very talented crop of artistes who have the potential to make it big in the music business. I've been producing and releasing songs with them since 2020 and the feedback has been very good,” he said.

The hard-working producer believes that collaborating with other producers will also help him to achieve his goals.

“I have to give a big shout out to my producer brothers in the business, Wizzy Hemton of Hemton Music, Junior Dawkins of Dakaration Records, and Richard Boodie of Ching Records. We're doing a lot of good work together in the music business,” said Allen.

Allen is currently promoting two new projects — a single done by Sick1 titled Third Eye and the video for Ozi Hillrock's single titled FreeStyle.