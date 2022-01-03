Valentine's Day court date for Jahshii, Dane Ray

Valentine's Day court date for Jahshii, Dane RayMonday, January 03, 2022
|
HIGH-FLYING dancehall deejay Jahshii and in-demand producer Dane Ray were arrested at an illegal party in Leeds, St Elizabeth, on New Year's Eve.
According to police sources, they were arrested shortly before midnight at an event dubbed Drip Fest which was held at a hotel in Leeds. Both were charged for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and granted bail in the sum of $50,000.
They are scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 14.
Jahshii, whose given name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, hails from the Grant's Pen area of the Corporate Area. He represented Excelsior at the Colts and Pepsi levels.
He made his recording debut at four years old in 2004 when he recorded the song Me Name Jahshii for producer Diavallan Fearon's Builders Music label.
In 2016 Jahshii entered the popular Unruly Clash hosted by Popcaan. He moved up the rounds of the talent search and was first runner-up to Quada in the final. Despite not walking away with the crown, he gained national recognition.
His current hit songs include Keep Up, 25/8, and Cream of The Crop ft Navaz.
Dane Ray, whose given name is Waldane Hampton, hails from Ocho Rios in St Ann.
He was a forward for Jamaica's U-17 team and for the daCosta Cup as part of the squad of Munroe College in St Elizabeth. He is the producer of Koffee's massive hit song Lock Down.
Dane Ray has since produced songs for several reggae and dancehall acts including Rygin King (Tuff and Treason), Popcaan (Numbers Don't Lie), Elephant Man, Charly Black, Jahvillani, Bugle, Gyptian and Chronic Law.
