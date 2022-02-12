Valiant enjoys life

At a time when many of Jamaica's 'elders' think the country 's youth have lost their way, singjay Valiant is encouraging his peers to Enjoy yuh Life.

That song, produced by Cocojamzmusik, was released in January. Valiant, who is from the Mannings Hill area of St Andrew, would like to see his generation be less angry.

“It is basically a song about enjoying each and every moment with the person you love because life is short and people are dying everyday. So, the song is just about being stress-free, enjoy moments and your achievements and showing people who are there for you love,” he said.

Government statistics consistently show high crime and unemployment among Jamaican youth. This has been a major concern for some time.

Valiant (born Raheem Bowes) is a graduate of Oberlin High School who savours the benefits of a sound education. A recording artiste since 2012, he believes his colleagues in song can help bring about change given the influence they have with young Jamaicans.

“I think more artistes should express themselves how they want to because to me you can still sing positive and that person is doing evil same way,” he reasoned. “I think we artistes should show ghetto youths sey more money out there, better life is there, don't be subjected or complacent; work smart and hard, think out of the box and have good people in your circle.”

