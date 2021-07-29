Vanessa Bongo shares summer love trilogy

Reggae singer Vanessa Bongo is looking to spread some love this summer with her latest project The Love Trilogy .

“I'm looking forward to more people all over the world relating to that summer romance energy and moving to the sounds of The Love Trilogy,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“ The Love Trilogy is going to make your body move! It's also going to take you to that place where you feel confident to express what you really feel and want out of a relationship with someone. The Love Trilogy includes all aspects of love: the physical, mental and spiritual,” she continued.

Released in March 2021, The Love Trilogy is produced by Sarangetti Music Label. It features three tracks: Super Hero; Ride Di Riddim; and Kisses & Goodbyes.

“This is my first trilogy with one story of love in three stages. It's also my first project ever with Sarangetti Music Label and we are cooking up much more for all of the Bongo family across the world,” the singer said.

Born in Barbados, she has been in Jamaica for the past 10 years, growing and shaping her musical journey.

“I released my first album Earth To Bongo in 2020. It was produced by Maxx749music and takes on a more rebellious tone, with tracks like Jah Send Me, Walk In the Park, Caribbean Dreams, and Ganja Farmer inspiring millennials all over the world to rise above these very uncertain times,” Bongo continued.

She looks up to Jah 9, Sister Nancy and Lauryn Hill and someday hope to collaborate with them.

In the meantime, the singer is optimistic about her future in music

“As The Love Trilogy reaches more and more ears, I'm looking forward to really growing and connecting with like-minded people all over the world so we can inspire each other and keep the positive frequency abundant and ever-increasing,” Bongo said.