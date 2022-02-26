Veronica Leigh soars on Lady Bird

UK-based gospel artiste Veronica Leigh is pleased with the success of her second studio album, Lady Bird , since its January 22 release.

“This album Lady Bird has a variety of genres such as R&B, neo-soul, and Afrobeats compared to my previous album which is reggae. The response has been awesomeness. Very touching, very positive, and also very encouraging,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The 12-track project explores a myriad of social issues that Leigh believes her listeners relate to.

“This album highlights topics such as mental, physical, emotional and sexual abuse, married and single, singleness, aloneness, holiness, forgiveness and hope,” the singer added.

Inspired by her own spiritual journey and fight to overcome adversities, she hopes to pass the courage it took for her to rise above the difficult times on to listeners.

“I'm hoping people will say 'wow!' and feel blessed while listening to my album and hopefully will want to hear more from me in the future. Most importantly, I want them to receive healing, empowerment, deliverance, reconciliation, restoration and a passion for and to know Jesus Christ,” said the entertainer who has been baptised since 2003.

With the positive feedback so far, the album is potentially the catalyst that will take her career to the next level.

“I'm hoping that my project will be the key to open my community, national and international doors, giving me the opportunities to establish conferences, seminars, concerts, workshops and a safe place for vulnerable women and young girls. This will also give me the opportunity as a minister to assist in healing, empowerment, deliverance, reconciliation and salvation to the people, with a focus on women and young girls,” she added.

Veronica Leigh has been on this musical journey for the past 10 years, taking her gospel sound to higher heights by incorporating other sounds such as R&B, neo-soul, Afrobeat, dancehall and reggae. She has been steadily building her catalogue over the years, with past releases including the My Destiny My Purpose reggae album and The Secret Place EP, along with a slew of singles such as I Declare, One Word From You and Name Above All Names.